Murder trial begins for ex-New Mexico officer in 2020 death

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A trial began Monday for a former police officer charged with murder in a man’s death during a 2020 struggle with officers in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A prosecutor said Officer Christopher Smelser didn’t properly use a chokehold that gradually ended the life of Antonio Valenzuela, who fled on foot from officers during a traffic stop. A medical examiner concluded Valenzuela died from asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint — and that methamphetamine in his system was a contributing factor in his death. An attorney for Smelser said none of the earlier uses of force were effective in stopping Valenzuela and emphasized that the methamphetamine found in Valenzuela’s system.