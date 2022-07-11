New Mexico track confirms health status of race horses

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State regulators say several horses that were feared dead by animal advocates following a weekend of racing at one of New Mexico’s premiere horse tracks are alive and well. Officials with the New Mexico Racing Commission said only one animal died after being injured during a race at Ruidoso Downs and that photographs and veterinary reports show the other seven were fine Monday morning. The group Animal Wellness Action had raised concerns about the horses’ welfare. The criticisms come as advocates push for track owners and regulators nationwide to be more vigilant as new safety mandates take hold and as the industry prepares to adopt more uniform anti-doping rules.