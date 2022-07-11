Police detain man with explosives in Warsaw, evacuate area

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Warsaw say they have detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown street where a gathering of over 300 people was being held. The police said Monday they have evacuated the area in 200-meter (yard) radius and experts have come with specialized equipment to remove the explosive device. The police say it is a powerful device and describe the situation as “serious.” There are no reports of any explosions or anyone being hurt. The incident took place a few blocks from the country’s presidential palace.