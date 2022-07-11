Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:26 AM

US dentist on trial for wife’s 2016 safari death in Zambia

KTVZ

By JAMES ANDERSON
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A trial is set to begin this week in Colorado for the founder of a Pennsylvania dental franchise accused of killing his wife on an African safari six years ago and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds. Federal prosecutors allege that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, 67 killed his wife during a 2016 safari trip in Zambia. Rudolph’s attorney say Bianca Rudolph’s death was accidental and accuse prosecutors of relying on circumstantial evidence. He was a big game hunter and former head of an international safari club. The trial is in Colorado is in because several insurers tied to the payout were based here.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content