West bows to Russian call for 6-months aid to Syrian rebels

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are now calling for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. Ireland and Norway, who sponsored the year-long extension that Russia vetoed last Friday, circulated a new draft resolution on Monday for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023. The draft, which diplomats said could be voted on possibly Monday evening, is almost identical to the Russia draft resolution that failed to get council support last Friday.