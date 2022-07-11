‘Yellowstone’ actor charged with disability payment fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say “Yellowstone” actor Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show. The California Department of Insurance says the actor is charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation fraud. The department alleges Kilcher illegally collected disability payments from 2019 to 2021 by claiming she couldn’t work because of severe pain from a neck injury suffered while filming “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” in 2018. The department says she actually spent several months filming “Yellowstone” in 2019. Her attorney says she never intentionally took benefits to which she wasn’t entitled and will mount a vigorous defense.