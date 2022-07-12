Allergan, Teva to pay $54M in San Francisco opioid lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Opioid makers Allergan and Teva have agreed to pay $54 million in cash and overdose reversal drugs to settle a federal lawsuit brought by San Francisco. The city alleges the drug industry fueled an overdose and addiction surge in San Francisco that created a public nuisance. The settlement announced Tuesday leaves pharmacy chain Walgreens as the sole remaining defendant. The settlement calls for the two opioid manufacturers to pay San Francisco $34 million in cash and provide $20 million worth of Narcan. The San Francisco case is one of only a handful of government claims against companies over the opioid epidemic that have gone to trial.