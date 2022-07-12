Angolans mourn ex-leader; family seeks to keep body in Spain

Associated Press

LUANDA, Angola (AP) — Relatively low-key commemorations are taking place in Angola to mark the death of former longtime President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died last week in Spain where his family is taking steps to prevent his body from being returned to the southern African country. As part of five days of national mourning, declared by President Joao Lourenco, Angolan government officials and ordinary citizens are paying their respects to dos Santos, who ruled the country for 38 years until 2017. Members of parliament, military officials, Constitutional court judges, religious leaders and ordinary Angolans lined up in the capital city, Luanda, to view candlelit portraits of dos Santos and to sign a condolence book.