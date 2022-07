by FABIANO MAISONNAVE

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon broke all records for a six month period during the first half of 2022, a sign of increasing destruction during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro. Satellite images of deforestation between January and June show almost 4,000 square kilometers (1,500 square miles) destroyed, an extent four times the size of New York City.