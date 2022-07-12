Fatal stabbing at Sweden annual event now labeled as terror
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The killing of a woman at an annual political event in Sweden earlier this month is now being investigated as an act of terror. Sweden’s domestic security agency said the 32-year-old man who is in custody on suspicion of the July 6 stabbing is now suspected of “terrorist crimes through murder,” and the agency has taken over the investigation. Swedish broadcaster SVT has reported the suspect has links to a neo-Nazi group. The victim, a medical doctor and psychiatric coordinator for Sweden’s municipalities and regions, was stabbed to death during an annual event taking place in Visby, the main town of the island of Gotland.
Comments