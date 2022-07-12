Pope: I wouldn’t live in Vatican or Argentina if I retire

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says he wouldn’t live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if and when he ever retires. Francis said in an interview segment with Spanish-language broadcaster TelevisaUnivision that aired Tuesday he would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. The 85-year-old pope denied he was planning to retire soon but noted that Pope Benedict XVI laid the groundwork in 2013 by becoming the first pope in 600 years to step down. Francis says he thinks having a retired pope on hand has gone well but the Vatican needs to better regulate the authority of an emeritus pope.