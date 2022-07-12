Spain’s running of the bulls: 1 person gored at San Fermín

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — One person has been gored and several people had very close shaves in the sixth running of the bulls at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival. As well as the goring, medics treated four other people for knocks and bruises. One bull charged straight into the back of a young woman, knocking her to the ground. Another runner was dragged along the ground for several meters (yards) by a bull whose horn was hooked into the back of his jersey. Tens of thousands of visitors come to the Pamplona festival first made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day.