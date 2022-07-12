Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay health care workers

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine is getting an additional $1.7 billion in assistance from the U.S. government and the World Bank. The funds being provided Tuesday are to pay the salaries of Ukraine’s beleaguered health care workers and provide other essential services. The money from the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Treasury Department and the World Bank is meant to ease the acute budget deficit caused by Russia’s invasion. Many medical staffers have left Ukraine, some hospitals have shut down and other hospitals have been bombed. The health workers who remain in Ukraine do their jobs under dire circumstances.