Anchorage police investigated in White Privilege card photo

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An investigation has been launched after a person believed to be an Anchorage, Alaska, police officer was shown in a photo with a woman in town for a Donald Trump rally flashing a novelty “White Privilege card.” The social media post caused concerns about racial equality in Alaska’s largest city. A woman claimed she had just arrived for Saturday’s rally when police stopped her for weaving. She couldn’t find her license but gave the officers her “White Privilege card.” She claims she was not ticketed. It was not immediately clear if disciplinary action would be taken against officers involved or if a citation was actually issued to Mimi Israelah.