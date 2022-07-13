Arson damages Athens building housing Greek media outlets

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An arson attack on a suburban Athens building that houses the offices of a Greek radio station and newspaper has caused significant damage. Explosions were heard before a fire broke out early Wednesday at the building which houses radio station Real FM and the Real News newspaper. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Fire Service investigators found the remnants of three gas canisters tied together on a stairwell between the ground and first floors, as well as a can containing a flammable liquid. No one was injured, although a radio station sound engineer was evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation. The offices of a shipping company on the building’s top floor suffered the most damage.