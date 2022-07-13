Asylum wait lists at US border frustrate, confuse migrants

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Mexico (AP) — Opaque waiting lists for asylum-seekers to enter the United States at the Mexico border have carried over from the Trump administration, frustrating many migrants to the point that they cross illegally. U.S. authorities began working with advocates in late April to start accepting more migrants seeking protection in the United States. In Tijuana, one group’s waiting list soared to about 50,000 names. In Piedras Negras, another group shut down its list after getting overwhelmed within days. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus acknowledges it’s “certainly not” a perfect system.