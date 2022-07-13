Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

By ROBERT JABLON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against renowned director Roman Polanski, who’s been a fugitive since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl decades ago. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says the court on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of a 2010 deposition given by the original prosecutor. Polanski has argued there was judicial misconduct and the victim has also sought to have the material disclosed and the case to end. But the DA’s office opposed the release until earlier this week. Polanski pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a minor but fled to France before sentencing. His agent in LA couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday night.