Dashboard video IDs teen in squeegee workers shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week’s deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection. The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of last Thursday’s shooting shows what appears to be the teen shoot at Timothy Reynolds five times. The workers, also known as squeegee kids, consist mostly of teens from low-income neighborhoods who clean drivers’ windshields at intersections in exchange for money. The contents of the video were first reported by The Baltimore Banner.