Demand for monkeypox vaccine overwhelms NYC system

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Soaring demand for the monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have been running out almost as soon as they arrive. City health officials acknowledged the frustration over the limited supply of the vaccine and vowed to build a “stable appointment infrastructure” as the vaccine supply increases. Infections now exceed 1,000 from the growing outbreak in the U.S. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.