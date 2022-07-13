Foundation: $250 million lawsuit filed over Beirut blast

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A Swiss foundation says the families of some of the victims of Beirut’s deadly port blast have filed a $250 million lawsuit against an American-Norwegian firm. The company is suspected of involvement in bringing the explosive material to the port. Accountability Now, which says its mission is to support Lebanese civil society efforts to put an end to the impunity of the country’s leaders, said the lawsuit was filed Monday. The group says there are nine plaintiffs who are either Americans or relatives of an American. The move comes as a domestic investigation in Lebanon has been stalled since December, following legal challenges brought by officials wanted for questioning against the investigative judge working on the case.