Gaetz friend faces December sentencing as he helps in probes

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sentencing for a former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been set for December. After several postponements, former Seminole County Joel Greenberg will be sentenced on Dec. 1 in federal court in Orlando for six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. He is facing a minimum 12 years in prison, although court papers indicate his attorney plans to ask for less because of his continuing cooperation with prosecutors in multiple federal investigations.