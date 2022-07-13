Hungarian workers block roads to protest new tax law

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Protesters in Hungary’s capital have blocked main traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to a tax overhaul pushed through this week by lawmakers from the country’s right-wing governing party. Several thousand demonstrators, many of them independent entrepreneurs affected by the new changes, gathered to protest the law passed Tuesday. They fear it will result in significant tax hikes. The protest followed the occupation of two bridges Tuesday over the Danube River. It was the first sign of popular discontent in Hungary since nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party won in a landslide in April.