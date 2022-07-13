Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:36 AM

Hungary declares ‘energy emergency’ over threat of shortages

KTVZ

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has declared an “energy emergency” in response to supply disruptions and skyrocketing energy prices in Europe. A government official told a news conference in Budapest that there is “unlikely to be enough gas in Europe for the autumn and winter heating season.” The official said Wednesday that Hungary would increase its domestic energy production capacities to ensure adequate supply. Hungary is heavily dependent on fossil fuels from Russia and gained concessions from the European Union in May when the bloc aimed to impose sanctions on Russian oil exports.

AP National News

Associated Press

