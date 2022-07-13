Missouri woman who killed disabled daughter sentenced

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An 81-year-old Missouri woman who took her disabled daughter out of a group nursing home and stabbed her to death at a hotel has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Marjorie Theleman, of Webster Groves, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in the November 2019 death of 51-year-old Sharon Theleman, who was mentally disabled. Prosecutors said Theleman took her daughter from the nursing home to a hotel in Fenton, where she stabbed her. Her relatives said in 2019 that Marjorie Theleman believed she had dementia and did not want her two sons to have to care for their disabled sister.