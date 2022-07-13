Montana rejects library logo over similarity to pride flag

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The commission that oversees the Montana State Library has rejected a proposed new logo after a member said the main feature brought to mind a rainbow LGBTQ pride flag. Commissioner Tammy Hall says the logo is setting up an unnecessary political battle, especially going into a legislative session where the library will be seeking public funding. Some commissioners and library staff said the logo symbolizes the work they do, which includes archiving state information and making it available to the public. Commission chair Kenning Arlitsch says it’s a “stretch” to think the logo resembles a pride flag. He noted that the progress pride flag has 11 colors and the library logo has four.