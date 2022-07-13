Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ministers from dozens of nations are meeting in the Netherlands to discuss with the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor how best to coordinate efforts to bring to justice perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine. Since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, Moscow’s forces have repeatedly been accused of abuses ranging from killing civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to deadly attacks on civilian facilities such as the March 16 bombing of a theater in Mariupol that an Associated Press investigation established likely killed close to 600 people. Some 40 nations from the European Union and around the world will be represented at Thursday’s conference.