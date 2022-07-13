Publisher of The Believer raises $300,000, exceeding goal

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — McSweeney’s has raised just over $300,000, exceeding its original goal, in the two months since announcing it was buying back The Believer, the acclaimed literary publication that nearly went out of business last year. The amount raised is $25,000 over the original goal. The Believer, launched by McSweeney’s in 2003, has published works by Anne Carson, Nick Hornby, Leslie Jamison and many others. After McSweeney’s sold the magazine in 2017 to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), The Believer endured financial struggles, an editor-in-chief’s departure amid allegations that he exposed himself and the sale to a digital marketing company.