UN extends mission helping implement Yemen port cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the U.N. mission helping to implement a December 2018 cease-fire agreement between Yemen’s government and Houthi rebels. It calls for the withdrawal of fighters from the key port of Hodeida, two smaller ports in the province and Hodeida city. The U.N.-brokered deal, reached in Stockholm, was vague on who would run the port of Hodeida after the withdrawals. The resolution adopted Wednesday extends the mandate of the U.N. mission until July 14, 2023. On a positive note, the council welcomed the current truce between the government and Houthis.