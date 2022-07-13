Yosemite wildfire moving east into Sierra National Forest

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that threatened a grove of California’s giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park is burning eastward into the Sierra National Forest. The Washburn Fire grew to 5.8 square miles, decreasing containment Wednesday from 22% to 17%. The fire broke out July 7, when visitors to the Mariposa Grove of ancient sequoias reported smoke. The cause remains under investigation but officials say it is human-related because there was no lightning at the time. The fire has closed a southern section of Yosemite. Wildfires have grown more intense amid drought and climate change. The National Interagency Fire Center says the number of fires and acres burned in the U.S. so far this year is well above average.