1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is calling the largest bust of its kind in California. The DEA says the pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at a home in Inglewood that investigators believe was a stash house with links to Sinaloa cartel traffickers. Officials say the pills have an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million dollars.