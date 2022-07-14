Bill attempts to prevent political meddling in US head count

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

A U.S. Census Bureau director couldn’t be fired without cause and new questions to a census form would have to be vetted by Congress under proposed legislation that attempts to prevent in the future the type of political interference into the nation’s head count that took place during the Trump administration. The legislation introduced this week would put in place roadblocks against attempted political meddling in the once-a-decade census. The head count determines how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year. A hearing was set for Thursday on the bill.