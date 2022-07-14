EXPLAINER: The Unification Church’s ties to Japan’s politics

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has revealed long-suspected, little-talked-of links between him and the Unification Church. The church started in South Korea but has spread around the world. Police and Japanese media have suggested the alleged attacker was angry about Abe’s reported ties to the church, which has pursued relationships with politically conservative groups and leaders. The suspect reportedly was upset over his mother’s massive donations to the church. Many Japanese have been surprised as revelations have emerged of the ties between the church and Japan’s top leaders, which have their roots in shared anti-communism efforts during the Cold War.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.