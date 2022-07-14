From child actor to director, Hannah Marks is on the rise

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Hannah Marks has been on sets for most of her life. Following in her mother’s footsteps, the Southern California native started acting at age 6. By the time she was a teenager, she was already a veteran of the network and cable television show circuit. But directing was always on her mind. Now at 29, with several features under her belt including the father-daughter road trip dramedy “Don’t Make Me Go” out Friday on Amazon, and an adaptation of John Green’s “Turtles All The Way Down” recently wrapped, she is making a name for herself behind the camera.