Homeless camp bunker search nets $100K stash of stolen goods

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California police have arrested six people after finding $100,000 of stolen power tools, weapons and other items in an underground bunker at a homeless encampment. The San Jose Police Department said officers on Tuesday recovered the property that was stolen from a nearby business. Police say the thieves stole three hunting shotguns, ammunition and three pickup trucks that were used to transport the haul to a bunker near San Jose’s Coyote Creek. The Mercury News reports patrol officers saw one of the stolen trucks in the area and stopped a man on Monday. The bunker was searched after the man was arrested.