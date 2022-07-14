Honduras ex-President Lobo’s son killed in attack

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Gunmen have killed a son of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo and three other men as they left a nightclub in the country’s capital. Security video shows that at least five gunmen blocked the exit of a parking ramp early Thursday and pulled Said Lobo Bonilla and three others from two vehicles. The attackers wore what appeared to be vests from a police anti-gang squad. As the attackers fled, it appeared one had been wounded and had to be loaded into their vehicle. A spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the death of Lobo Bonilla. Officials did not immediately comment on a possible motive.