Lawmaker: Officer in Uvalde video husband of slain teacher

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker says a Uvalde police officer criticized over video of him checking his phone during the massacre at Robb Elementary School was the husband of a teacher killed in the classroom. Texas state Rep. Joe Moody came to the defense of Ruben Ruiz after the officer was singled out by some users on social media as an example of the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May 24 attack. Moody tweeted that the officer was the husband of Eva Mireles, one of two teachers and 19 children killed in the fourth-grade classrooms. Authorities have previously said Ruiz later tried to move toward the classroom but was detained and had his gun taken away by other officers.