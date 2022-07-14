Mali suspends rotation flights of UN peacekeepers

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali _ (AP) — Mali’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told the United Nations peacekeeping mission to suspend all flights scheduled to carry out rotations for its forces after the West African nation detained 49 Ivorian soldiers who flew in to help with security for a company contracted by the world body. Mali cited national security as a reason for the suspensions in a letter to the UN mission, requesting a discussion. The UN mission said it wants an immediate meeting so that rotations can continue to the West African nation. Ivory Coast is still calling for the soldiers’ release.