Man acquitted in Air India bombings shot to death in Canada

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — The family of a man acquitted in a terrorist bombing that killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight in 1985 says he was person slain in Canada in what authorities describe as a possible targeted shooting. Police in British Columbia did not identify the victim in Thursday’s shooting, but a son confirmed that it was Ripudaman Singh Malik. A 2005 trial in Canada found Malik and another man not guilty of murder and conspiracy in a pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people on June 23, 1985. In confirming the death on Facebook, son Jaspreet Malik said that “the media will always refer to him as someone charged with the Air India bombing,” adding that “I pray today’s tragedy is not related.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.