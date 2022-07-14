Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. Chicago police say Edwards fired at two officers who were trying to stop a car he was driving on June 1. Officer Fernanda Ballesteros was shot in the head and is recovering at home. The other officer was able to drive Ballesteros to the hospital.