Stop yelling at tourists, say police in Arizona destination

JEROME, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors or they could face harrassment charges. Jerome, population about 450, was once home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and is now an hub for artists. Tourists take in its scenic views and visit stores and bars along the winding mountain road that passes through it. But police said on Facebook this week that some visitors are being yelled at over parking or having notes left on their cars. Police warned that yelling or leaving notes could constitute harrassment in some cases.