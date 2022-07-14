Suit seeks to ban Ryan Kelley from Mich. ballot for Jan. 6

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed in Michigan to try to disqualify a Republican candidate from the governor’s race. The lawsuit says Ryan Kelley should be declared an insurrectionist whose votes won’t count because of his role in the U.S. Capitol riot in 2021. Kelley is charged with misdemeanors. The U.S. Constitution says anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. and has taken an oath to support the constitution cannot hold office. Kelley took an oath in 2019 when he was a planning commissioner in a Michigan community. Kelley is one of five candidates in the Aug. 2 Republican primary. The winner will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Republicans say Democrats are simply trying to “meddle’ in the GOP primary.