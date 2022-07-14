UN to vote on choking off small arms from gangs in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote for Friday on a resolution that calls on all countries to stop the transfer of small arms, light weapons and ammunition to any party supporting gang violence and criminal activity in Haiti. Haiti has seen an upsurge in bloodshed and kidnappings. The draft by the United States and Mexico does not include an arms embargo as China sought. Other council members said an embargo would be unenforceable. The back and forth came in negotiations over a resolution to extend the mandate for the U.N. political mission in Haiti. The council’s previous authorization for the mission expires Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.