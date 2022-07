Bulgaria will still repair Ukrainian military equipment

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s defense minister says the country’s defense capabilities will not be seriously affected by Moscow’s decision to suspend Russian helicopter repair certificates to local companies. He said Bulgaria would also continue to repair Ukrainian military equipment. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement a day earlier that Russia is suspending permission for two Bulgarian companies and one Czech company to carry out repairs and maintenance of Russian-designed helicopters. The statement implies that Russia will also no longer provide spare parts. Bulgaria had previously agreed to repair Ukrainian military equipment at its military factories, although it refused to send weapons directly.

