EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT laws

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive is taking Hungary to the EU’s highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues. The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a law that bans content portraying or promoting homosexuality. The European Commission said Friday that it “discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.” The statement said that “the Commission considers that the law violates the internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals (in particular LGBTIQ people) as well as — with regard to those fundamental rights — the EU values.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.