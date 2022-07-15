Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as Europe heats up

PARIS (AP) — A thousand firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes are struggling to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France. The fires have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region. It’s one of several areas around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. Portugal has seen some of the worst damage. One of the French fires is in woodlands just south of the Atlantic resort town of Arcachon, a major attraction for visitors from around France and beyond during the summer season.

