Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was exonerated last year in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X has filed a $40 million lawsuit against New York City for the two decades he spent in prison for a notorious crime he did not commit. Lawyers for 84-year-old Muhammad Aziz filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn over Aziz’s wrongful conviction in the murder of Malcolm X. An additional complaint was filed on behalf of the estate of Khalil Islam, a second man who was wrongly convicted in the assassination. Mayor Eric Adams says city lawyers are reviewing the complaints.

