US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under a new agreement. At the same time, Russian cosmonauts will launch aboard U.S. rockets to the International Space Station beginning this fall. NASA and Russia announced the long-planned crew exchange Friday. The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and Russian on board to keep the orbiting outpost running smoothly. U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio will launch to the space station from Kazakhstan with two Russians in September. That same month, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina will join two Americans and one Japanese aboard a SpaceX rocket flying from Florida.

