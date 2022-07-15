Vigil held for man killed by Minneapolis police in standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several dozen people gathered for a vigil outside a Minneapolis apartment building where police fatally shot a man during an hourslong standoff that began with gunfire before officers arrived. Family members and friends on Thursday night mourned the death of Andrew Tekle Sundberg, a 20-year-old who police said fired gunshots from his apartment in a standoff that began Wednesday night. Authorities didn’t say what prompted officers to shoot Sundberg after hours of negotiations. Sandberg’s death was the second fatal encounter involving Minneapolis police this year following the shooting of Amir Locke on Feb. 2. The city says the two officers who fired their rifles early Thursday had been at the scene when Locke was shot. No officers were charged in Locke’s death.

