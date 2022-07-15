Warsaw mayor has COVID-19, again. Calls for preventive plan

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The mayor of Poland’s capital, Warsaw, says he has COVID-19. Again. The mayor says the virus seems to be even more contagious and vicious than before and appealed to the Poles not to ignore the potential danger. He also criticized Poland’s right-wing government for having taken no preventive steps of late to counter new variants. The Health Ministry estimates that the level of immunity in this nation of 38 million is above 90% due to inoculations and to the resilience of those who have recovered from the disease. But experts are saying the new variant is highly contagious and measures against its spreading should be taken now.

