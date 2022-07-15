WNBA’s Griner back in Russian court as trial continues

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner has faced a Russian court again as her drug possession trial resumed after she pleaded guilty to the charges. Griner’s defense lawyers presented evidence that the basketball player received permission from Arizona health authorities to use cannabis for chronic pain. Griner was arrested at the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She acknowledged in court that she possessed the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing. She is facing up to 10 years in prison.

